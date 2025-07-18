Injuries plagued the San Francisco 49ers in recent seasons, and things are not off to a great start before training camp. The 49ers placed six players on their active/physically unable to perform list, including wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall.

While this isn't ideal, it's worth noting that players on the active/physically unable to perform list can be activated at any point during training camp if medically cleared. Players are not permitted to practice, but they can participate in team meetings and can utilize team facilities while they are on the list.

Aiyuk comes off of a major knee injury sustained in Week 7 of the 2024 season. While no official timetable is set, midseason appears to be the earliest that Aiyuk could return to the field. The team stated on multiple occasions that Aiyuk's recovery has gone well.

Pearsall did not take part in OTAs after he injured his hamstring during offseason workouts. A 2024 first-round pick, Pearsall missed the first six games of his rookie season after being shot during an attempted robbery. He is expected to play a bigger role in the offense this year while helping replace Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Commanders this offseason.

"I'm sure if it were the regular season, we'd be pushing to get him back next week," 49ers general manager John Lynch recently said of Pearsall. "It's not worth it right now. We want that thing to really heal up, and we'll get him healthy for training camp. But he's put in a lot of quality work."

The 49es are also dealing with fellow receiver Jauan Jennings' contract situation. Jennings will reportedly request a trade if he cannot secure a new contract before the start of training camp. Jennings is currently in line to be the team's No. 1 wideout to start the season.

One positive update regarding the 49ers is the health of former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who recently said that he feels "great" after injuries limited him to just four games last season. That's certainly good news for the 49ers, who may have to lean more on McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle until their receiving rounds into shape.