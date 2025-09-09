The San Francisco 49ers will have to get through the next four weeks of their schedule without star tight end George Kittle after placing the All-Pro on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Kittle had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game in the first half due to his hamstring. On Monday, the Niners were bracing for an extended absence for Kittle, which was confirmed on Tuesday with the news they moved him to injured reserve, guaranteeing he will sit out the next four weeks of play.

That means the 49ers offense will be without one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets for games against the Saints, Falcons, Jaguars and Rams, with Kittle first being eligible to return to the lineup in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.

Kittle has produced back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and established himself as one of the game's elite pass-catching tight ends, while also being a willing and capable blocker for San Francisco's vaunted rushing attack. In his place, Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell will take over the work load at tight end, with Tonges catching the game-winning touchdown on Sunday for his first career NFL TD.

Beyond the adjustments at the tight end position, after Kittle went out, Purdy leaned on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who had four catches for 108 yards, and running back Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield, who led the team with nine receptions on the afternoon for 73 yards.