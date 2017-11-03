49ers place Pierre Garcon on IR with a neck injury, ending his season

Pierre Garcon's first season in San Francisco is coming to an early end. During his radio show in the Bay Area on Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced that the team has placed Garcon on injured reserve.

The move comes four days after Garcon suffered a neck injury during the 49ers' 33-10 loss to the Eagles. Garcon caught two passes for 17 yards before leaving the game. Although Garcon sounded optimistic about possibly returning to the field in Week 9, the 49ers decided to run some additional tests before allowing him to return to practice and that's when they found out the serious nature of Garcon's injury.

"Our medical staff just thought something wasn't right and they sent him for more testing, and [Wednesday] night, we found out he has a non-displaced fracture of the right C-5 petrical," Lynch said on KNBR. "They have to mobilize it."

The injury to Garcon means that if Jimmy Garoppolo gets on the field this year, he won't have the 49ers' leading receiver to target. Garcon caught 40 passes for 500 yards on the season for the 0-8 49ers. No other receiver on the team has even racked up 350 yards.

"Unfortunately, every time we're taking a step forward, we take a step back," Lynch said.

Garcon was one of the 49ers' biggest offseason acquisitions. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the team back in March. Garcon arrived in San Francisco after spending the past five seasons with the Redskins (2012-16). Before that, Garcon spent four seasons with the Colts.

In his first season with the 49ers, Garcon's biggest game of the year came back in Week 3 when he caught seven passes for 142 yards in a wild 41-39 shootout loss to the Rams.