San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum got a surprise in his locker from the NFL this week, and that surprise was a letter from the league stating that he was being fined more than $5,000.

Odum was docked because the league believed he violated the NFL's uniform and equipment rules during the 49ers' 17-7 preseason win over the Vikings on Aug. 20.

"Specifically, your pants failed to cover the knee area," NFL Vice President of Football Compliance Akil Coad wrote in the letter. "Rule 5, Section 4, Article 3, Item (4) of the 2022 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that pants must be worn over the entire knee area; pants shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee are prohibited."

Due to the violation, Odum was hit with a total fine of $5,305.

Odum could have accepted the fine, but it doesn't sound like he's going to do that. Instead, he took to Twitter on Thursday to call out the NFL for fining the WRONG guy. Not only does Odum claim that he kept his knee area covered, but he shared a photo showing ANOTHER 49ers player violating the rule.

There is definitely a violation of the uniform policy in the photo above, but it's not being committed by Odum (No. 30). Although it's possible that Odum's knee was exposed at another point in the game, he probably wouldn't have taken the time to call out the NFL in such a public manner if that were the case.

Odum actually had a huge game against the Vikings that included an interception, and even while he was returning the pick, his knee was never exposed.

If he was able to keep his knee covered on that play, it's not crazy to think that he managed to keep it covered the entire game.

Odum is in his first year with the 49ers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Colts. The safety signed a three-year deal in March that's worth up to $10.95 million.