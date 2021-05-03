Kyle Shanahan may have clarified his comments regarding Jimmy Garoppolo, but the San Francisco 49ers weren't done joking about his speech from earlier in the week. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported some 49ers players called Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday, following last week's statement.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," Shanahan said. "So, that goes for all of us."

Shanahan was speaking about the future of Garoppolo, after he was asked if the quarterback would be on the roster Sunday. Garoppolo was the subject of trade rumors heading into the draft, specifically since San Francisco was picking a quarterback at No. 3 overall. The 49ers ended up selecting Trey Lance with the pick -- and Garoppolo remains on the roster. Garoppolo was the first person to text Lance after he got drafted by the 49ers.

Shanahan apologized for his comments about Garoppolo, reaching out to him immediately afterward to make sure there were no hard feelings.

"I totally bombed that on Monday. I hated how that came off," Shanahan said on a conference call with reporters during the draft. "I talked to Jimmy about it right away. I didn't realize that when I did it. A person I have a relationship with who sometimes when he asks me what I think is a silly question, sometimes I mess with him back, and that's kind of what I was doing. That was between me and that guy, had nothing to do with Jimmy when I said, 'I didn't know if we'd be alive on Sunday.'

"I was just trying not to get my typical answer of, 'Guys, anybody can be traded if you get a bunch of ones, John should trade me and I shouldn't be here on Sunday.' That's the answer for every person on our team, but Jimmy's situation is if he isn't here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is a quarterback who's played one year and took us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level. He's had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he's shown what he can do on tape."