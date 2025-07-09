While Brock Purdy earned his recent contract extension, even he would admit the role that Deebo Samuel played a big role in helping Purdy earn his big payday.

During his first three seasons with the 49ers, Purdy enjoyed a successful partnership with the versatile Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Purdy didn't mince words when he was recently asked about losing Samuel.

"It sucks, dude. He's my boy," Purdy said on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "I love Deebo. Day one, he's always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn't really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in. Jimmy [Garoppolo] went down; I was the last quarterback, and Deebo was nothing but just great to me, dude, building me up, and just giving me confidence."

That confidence helped Purdy enjoy instant success with the 49ers, who selected him with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In 2023 (his first season as a full-time starter), Purdy earned his first Pro Bowl honor after leading the NFL in several statistical categories, including quarterback rating. His success contributed to the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl, where they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco clearly believes that Purdy can continue to have success without Samuel, who had been hampered by injuries during his final seasons with the team. While Samuel is gone, the 49ers' offense still consists of several talented skill players that includes perennial Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, and wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings.

While he will try to have success without him, Purdy also hopes Samuel continues to play at a high level in Washington.

"I hope he goes to Washington and kills it and does great," he said. "Anytime you get Deebo the ball, you never know what can happen. He's an explosive player, exciting to watch. He's got a lot of great ball in front of him, too."