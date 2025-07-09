The San Francisco 49ers knew they were all in for a Super Bowl in 2024 following their overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. However, the football gods had other plans. San Francisco lost several notable players due to injury, including Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, and missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record.

The 49ers underwent what was deemed a necessary reset this offseason, losing plenty of talent in free agency. In fact, according to CBS Sports Research, San Francisco's $264 million free-agent spending deficit from players lost to players acquired was the largest in NFL history. Still, the 49ers did reward some of their best players with extensions, such as linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle, but the headliner was quarterback Brock Purdy inking a five-year, $265 million contract extension.

Despite what happened last year, the 49ers still have Super Bowl aspirations entering 2025, and Purdy is willing to go to extravagant lengths for a ring.

During a recent appearance on the "Bussin With the Boys" podcast, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan peppered Purdy with questions about what he would do for a Super Bowl victory this season. Purdy said he wouldn't cut off a foot or body part for a Super Bowl, except maybe a finger on his non-dominant hand. He said he wouldn't give up the rest of his career for a Super Bowl win this year, because he wants the chance to chase multiple titles. Purdy also wouldn't trade one Super Bowl win with the 49ers for three with the rival Seattle Seahawks, but there is one thing he would do.

Purdy says he would go to prison for a year if it meant a Super Bowl victory in February.

Despite the notable names that left in free agency, there are reasons to be optimistic about the 49ers. McCaffrey is expected to be back, Ricky Pearsall should have a larger role in the offense with Deebo Samuel gone, John Lynch loaded up on defensive talent in the draft and San Francisco brought back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. However, the play of Purdy is likely the X factor for the 49ers in 2025.

Purdy has the highest yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (104.9) in NFL history, but it would appear he needs plenty of talent around him to be successful. The former Mr. Irrelevant has a career record of 27-15 including playoffs, but has a losing record (10-11) when any of his "big five" does not suit up -- a list which includes Trent Williams, Aiyuk, McCaffrey, Kittle and Samuel. Obviously, that "big five" has been disbanded with Samuel now catching balls from Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers are listed as favorites to win the NFC West this season over at BetMGM Sportsbook (+160), and are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals and rival Los Angeles Rams in having the seventh-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl (+2000).