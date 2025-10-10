San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the toe injury that has caused him to miss multiple games already this season. Backup quarterback Mac Jones is listed as questionable (oblique/knee), but CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz reports he will get the start for Sunday's battle between two 4-1 teams.

Zenitz is also reporting that Purdy, despite Jones' strong play, will reprise his role as San Francisco's starter when he is healthy enough to do so.

The 49ers are 3-0 this season in games started by Jones, a former Patriots first-round pick who currently leads the NFL with an average of 301.7 passing yards per game. He's been playing in relief of Purdy, who aggravated his toe injury during the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Jaguars. Purdy initially sustained the injury during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

With Purdy out, Jones threw for 279 yards and three scores in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Saints before throwing for 284 yards with a touchdown and a pick in San Francisco's Week 3 victory over the Cardinals.

Jones returned to the bench for Week 4, and while Purdy threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, he also turned the ball over three times in a 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

With Purdy back on the mend, Jones returned to the starting lineup last Thursday night against the Rams. In what was arguably his best NFL performance so far, Jones lit up the Rams to the tune of 342 yards and two touchdowns on 33 of 49 passing.

Jones was 5 of 6 passing in overtime while helping set up the 49ers' game-winning field goal.

While Purdy is still the 49ers' longterm starting quarterback, Jones will get another chance to show what he can do this week. Sunday could be another big game for Jones, as the Buccaneers' defense is currently 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, 24th in touchdown passes allowed and are 29th in the league in red zone efficiency.