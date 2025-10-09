Mac Jones will likely be the 49ers' starting quarterback for Sunday's big road matchup against the Buccaneers, according to CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz, who is also reporting that Brock Purdy will reprise his role as San Francisco's QB1 when he is healthy enough to do so.

The 49ers are 3-0 this season with Jones, a former Patriots first-round pick who currently leads the NFL with an average of 301.7 passing yards per game. He's been playing in relief of Purdy, who aggravated his toe injury during the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Jaguars. Purdy initially sustained the injury during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

With Purdy out, Jones started the 49ers' following two games. He threw for 279 yards and three scores in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Saints before throwing for 284 yards with a touchdown and a pick in San Francisco's Week 3 victory over the Cardinals.

Jones returned to the bench for Week 4, and while Purdy threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, he also turned the ball over three times that included two interceptions that led to 10 Jaguars points. His fumble late in the fourth quarter helped seal Jacksonville's 26-21 win.

NFL Week 6 picks and score predictions: Lions stun Chiefs, 49ers upset Buccaneers in NFC showdown John Breech

With Purdy back on the mend, Jones returned to the starting lineup last Thursday night against the Rams. In what was arguably his greatest NFL performance so far, Jones light up the Rams' defense to the tune of 342 yards and two touchdowns on 33 of 49 passing.

Jones was 5 of 6 passing in overtime while helping set up the 49ers' game-winning field goal.

While Purdy is still the 49ers' longterm starting quarterback, Jones will get another chance to show what he can do this Sunday in a game between two teams with 4-1 records. Sunday could be another big game for Jones, as the Buccaneers' defense is currently 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, 24th in touchdown passes allowed and are 29th in the league in red zone efficiency.