We're only three full weeks into the NFL season, but an alarming number of injuries have already occurred. It seems nearly every game has a major injury to a player and people have began pointing fingers to what could be the cause. Many are citing the lack of a preseason, an altered training camp and less conditioning as the reason.

Some are calling out a specific field. At MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, the turf is to blame for the multiple injuries so far this season. The Jets hosted the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football and that game saw another player get hurt.

Jets wide receiver Lawrence Cager was injured during New York's loss.

Denver's Noah Fant was also carted off the field due to injury at one point, but will reportedly be OK.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is fed up with the injuries he's seeing at MetLife and had his own bad experience on the turf, spraining his MCL in a Week 2 matchup against the Jets. He took to Twitter after Cager's injury to express his thoughts on the field, saying, "ANOTHER injury at MetLife? Shocker. The turf is horrible!! Shut that field down, @nfl."

The 49ers played at the against the Jets in Week 2 and then the Giants in Week 3. The NFL and NFLPA inspected the new turf -- which was installed at MetLife this summer -- and deemed it safe to play on earlier this season.