San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury and is questionable to return against the Atlanta Falcons. The four-time Pro Bowler went to the locker room shortly after going down, but he was able to jog under his own power as he went for further evaluation.

The extent of the injury is not yet known.

Before going down with the injury, CMC had four carries for 29 yards and one touchdown. He also had three receptions for 45 yards in the air. So far this season, he has 77 carries for 350 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, along with 28 receptions for 190 yards in the air through six games.

McCaffrey is a dual-threat running back in quarterback Brock Purdy's offense and a reliable pass catcher. However, the 30-year-old has a history of injuries. The former Comeback Player of the Year had a PCL sprain, which sidelined him for five games in 2024; a pedal Achilles sprain that sidelined him for eight games the same year; a left calf strain that caused him to miss one game in 2023; and a pedal ankle sprain and thigh hamstring strain each sidelined him for five games in 2021.

The 49ers offense is already without wide receivers Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Demarcus Robinson (IR), De'Zhaun Stribling (IR) and Ricky Pearsall (IR). McCaffrey is a crucial part of this 49ers offense, and losing him for any amount of time is a big hit to their squad.

The running back room also includes rookie Kaelon Black and second-year RB Jordan James. Black currently leads the team in carries (11) and rushing yards (60) against Atlanta, and with McCaffrey out, he is expected to get more touches. McCaffrey leads the team in carries and rushing yards this season, with Black behind him and their QB third on the list.

With the exception of 2024, when he was limited to four games due to injury, McCaffrey has led the team in rushing yards, including two 1,000-plus yard seasons.

In his 10-year career, he has 1,735 rushes for 7,939 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns. McCaffrey was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, when the Carolina Panthers took him at No. 8 overall. He remained in the Queen City until 2022, when he joined the 49ers.

The Niners are currently up 14-12 against the Falcons as San Fran looks to stay undefeated.

CBS Sports will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.