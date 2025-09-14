San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey caught a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. In doing so, McCaffrey became just third player in league history to tally 50 career rushing touchdowns and 30 career receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey joined Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore as the only players in NFL history to accomplish the rare feat.

The 49ers star caught a 7-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the final seconds of the first half. McCaffrey was able to catch the ball near the corner of the end zone and get both feet down for the touchdown.

McCaffrey has racked up 52 rushing touchdowns over the course of his nine-year NFL career. Faulk finished his NFL career with 100 rushing touchdowns and 36 receiving touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams, while Moore tallied 63 rushing touchdown and 48 receiving touchdowns playing for the Baltimore Colts.

Sunday's receiving touchdown was McCaffrey's first through the air since Super Bowl LVIII during the 2023 season. McCaffrey logged 69 rushing yards in addition to 73 receiving yards in a 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

McCaffrey only appeared in four games in 2024 due to a PCL injury. The 49ers running back also dealt with Achilles and calf injuries as he logged a career-worst 202 rushing yards.