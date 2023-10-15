The San Francisco 49ers' perfect season came to an end in Week 6 at the Cleveland Browns, and they also suffered a key injury as well in their 19-17 upset loss on the road.

McCaffrey left the game and headed to the locker room with what is being reported as an oblique injury on the Fox Sports broadcast. McCaffrey has totaled 52 scrimmage yards on 14 touches on Sunday, including a 13-yard receiving touchdown via a first-quarter shovel pass.

That score tied him with two Pro Football Hall of Famers, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson, for the second-most games in a row with a touchdown in NFL history, including the postseason. Not so coincidentally, McCaffrey's touchdown streak has helped powered the 49ers to a 15-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest suck streak in team history. San Francisco also had a 15-game regular season winning streak across the 1989 and 1990 seasons when Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana was leading them to Super Bowl glory.