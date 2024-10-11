San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo is hoping that Madden 25 doesn't change his speed rating following Thursday's game.

During the primetime contest against the Seattle Seahawks, Guerendo ripped off a 76-yard run with under two minutes to go in regulation. At the time, the 49ers had a 29-24 lead over their NFC West rivals and Guerendo could've easily gotten into the end zone. However, Guerendo made a "business decision," and chose to slide down short of the end zone in order to use more clock.

Following the game, Guerendo joked on X that he didn't want his decision to affect his Madden speed rating.

"Don't lower my speed yet @EAMaddenNFL. I had to make a business decision," Guerendo tweeted.

Guerendo tallied 99 yards on just 10 carries with the 76-yard scamper being the most productive rushing attempt of the night. His run allowed the 49ers to come away with a 36-24 win against the Seahawks.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also tossed a pair of touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and an additional one to star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

49ers starting running back Jordan Mason ended up leaving the game with a shoulder injury, and Mason is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury. As a result, Guerendo could be in line for more carries depending on how banged up Mason is when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20.