Jaquiski Tartt is staying in San Francisco. After nearly a full week on the open market, the veteran strong safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the 49ers, the team announced. The 49ers brought back Tartt despite reportedly reaching a one-year deal with former Colts safety Tavon Wilson earlier in the day.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Tartt has spent his entire career with the 49ers. A part-time starter during his first two seasons, Tartt has been a full-time starter since 2017. In 66 career regular-season games (50 starts), Tartt has 301 tackles, four interceptions, and 17 passes defensed.

Injuries have limited Tartt to miss more than 30 games. A turf toe injury sidelined him for the final seven games of the 2020 season. Tartt was one of a slew of 49ers players who missed significant time last season. The injuries were a major reason why the 49ers won just six games a season after winning their first NFC title since 2012.

San Francisco has been able to re-sign several key fee agents this offseason. Earlier this month, the team re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive tackle Trent Williams, tight end Ross Dwelley, safety Marcell Harris and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

While Tartt has never played for another team, Wilson was the Patriots' second-round pick in the 2012 draft. He won a Super Bowl during his four years in New England before spending the next four seasons in Detroit. He spent the 2020 season in Indianapolis, where he made just two starts while helping the Colts clinch a playoff berth.