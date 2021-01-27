The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. Wilson was set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, but this contract will keep him in the Bay Area -- and strongly in the fold heading into 2021. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed by the team.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire three-year career in the NFL with the Niners after they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2018. Over that stretch, Wilson has blossomed into a strong option for San Francisco out of the backfield and could look to expand his role even further heading into next season. Across the board, 2020 saw Wilson achieve career-bests, which makes sense after seeing 31 more touches than his first two years combined.

In 12 games played, Wilson logged 733 yards from scrimmage on 5.3 yards per touch and 10 total touchdowns. What is particularly promising for Wilson's prospects going forward is the back's production when given the starting role. In his three starts this season, Wilson has 371 yards rushing on 6.2 yards per carry and four touchdowns. He's also caught six passes for 41 yards and two more scores over those starts.

While it's unlikely he'll maintain that otherworldly production if given even more opportunities in 2021, there's plenty of promise, especially with fellow running backs Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon both set to be unrestricted free agents.