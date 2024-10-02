T.O. is back in the NFL, and back with the San Francisco 49ers. Two months after he was released with an injury settlement, Terique Owens, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, is re-signing with the NFC contender's practice squad, his agent told NFL Media on Wednesday.

The younger Owens, who just turned 25, spent the offseason with the 49ers, originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in April. He suffered a fracture to his right hand during training camp while competing for a reserve role, and went unclaimed on waivers as part of final roster cuts in August.

Now on the scout team, he'll give San Francisco emergency depth at a position that's seen several key players, including starter Deebo Samuel and first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall, miss time due to injuries.

Owens played college football at Missouri State, where he had 28 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. His father, Terrell, famously spent the first eight seasons of his esteemed NFL career with the 49ers, posting five 1,000-yard seasons and twice leading the league in touchdown catches from 1996-2003. The elder T.O. went on to earn six Pro Bowl nods, also starring for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.