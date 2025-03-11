The San Francisco 49ers are diving head first into a rebuild after an injury-plagued 6-11 2024 campaign followed up their Super Bowl runner-up finish in 2023.

General manager John Lynch has released starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd, the team announced. San Francisco signed Floyd, 32, to a two-year, $20 million contract with $12 million guaranteed last offseason, but the 49ers are opting to move on from him with no guaranteed money on the deal in 2025. His release saves the 49ers a meager $1.476 million in cap room. Floyd's 8.5 sacks in 2024 were tied for the 22nd-most in the NFL last season and were just half a sack behind Nick Bosa's team-high nine.

Floyd's departure from San Francisco this offseason now marks the 10th 49ers starter who is no longer on the roster in 2025.

Departed 49ers starters this offseason

San Francisco needs to start hitting in the draft in order to restock its roster with cheap contributors with quarterback Brock Purdy coming up for a significant extension in the near future. He is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.