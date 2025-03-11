The San Francisco 49ers are diving head first into a rebuild after an injury-plagued 6-11 2024 campaign followed up their Super Bowl runner-up finish in 2023.
General manager John Lynch has released starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd, the team announced. San Francisco signed Floyd, 32, to a two-year, $20 million contract with $12 million guaranteed last offseason, but the 49ers are opting to move on from him with no guaranteed money on the deal in 2025. His release saves the 49ers a meager $1.476 million in cap room. Floyd's 8.5 sacks in 2024 were tied for the 22nd-most in the NFL last season and were just half a sack behind Nick Bosa's team-high nine.
Floyd's departure from San Francisco this offseason now marks the 10th 49ers starter who is no longer on the roster in 2025.
Departed 49ers starters this offseason
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LG Aaron Banks
- RG Jon Feliciano (retired)
- FB Kyle Juszczyk
- DE Leonard Floyd
- DT Javon Hargrave
- DT Maliek Collins
- LB Dre Greenlaw
- CB Charvarius Ward
- S Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco needs to start hitting in the draft in order to restock its roster with cheap contributors with quarterback Brock Purdy coming up for a significant extension in the near future. He is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.