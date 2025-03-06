As expected, the San Francisco 49ers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. The team has informed Hargrave it plans to make the move on March 12, the first day of the new league year, according to ESPN.

A 2016 third-round pick out of South Carolina State, Hargrave has carved out a pretty impressive career. Drafted by the Steelers, Hargrave was a dependable starter during his four seasons in Pittsburgh. His success with Pittsburgh led to him signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles during the 2020 offseason. In 2022, Hargrave recorded a career-high 11 sacks while helping Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl.

Hargrave parlayed his success in Philadelphia into a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers. During his first season in San Francisco, Hargrave was named to his second Pro Bowl while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. Both of Hargrave's Super Bowl appearances resulted in three-point losses to the Chiefs.

Last year, Hargrave suffered the first serious injury of his career when he partially tore his triceps in Week 3. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Expect Hargrave to receive plenty of interest on the open market from teams that are looking to add a veteran run stuffer who is able capable of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the 49ers will begin searching for Hargrave's replacement.