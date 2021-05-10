Richard Sherman still remains as one of the top free agents available, which is a surprise given how some NFL teams desperately need a cornerback. The San Francisco 49ers aren't one of those teams, but aren't against bringing Sherman back for another go around in 2021. Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers and Sherman have engaged in preliminary discussions about a potential return, but a deal isn't imminent.

The 49ers certainly haven't closed the door on Sherman, a huge change from a few months ago when Sherman strongly indicated he wasn't returning to the team he called home the last three seasons.

"We love Sherm. He's a friend. I've got as much respect for him as anyone I've ever coached," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said to reporters last week. "Sherm's in a good situation to where, Sherm's a businessman. He's going to find out the best opportunity for him. I know teams are going to want him. But when you're in a situation like him at his age, which these guys do, and you have the credentials like he does, you sit back and you watch and you find the best opportunity for yourself. I know Sherm's probably going to want to go to a contender just knowing him and how competitive he is."

The 49ers are banking on the 2019 version of Sherman if they bring him back. Sherman logged 61 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance in that 2019 season, when he was healthy. Opposing cornerbacks had just a 62.3 passer rating when targeting Sherman, who allowed just one touchdown on the year. Injuries limited Sherman in 2020, who dealt with a calf injury that allowed him to only play in five games last season.

San Francisco has restocked at cornerback this offseason, re-signing Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency and drafting Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir. Sherman would make the cornerback position compete in San Francisco, even if he's 33 years old in 2021.

The 49ers are in no rush to sign Sherman as he ponders potential offers. The longer he waits, the better chances San Francisco has towards bringing him back.

"He'll sit back and be smart and make the right decision for himself," Shanahan said. "But, when you've got a guy that you trust and care about and you also know how competitive he is, we will never rule him out."