The San Francisco 49ers are sending veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter notes that San Francisco is acquiring a conditional fifth-round pick and "likely a player" in exchange. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero states that linebacker Kiko Alonso is the player going back to San Francisco in the deal. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport added that San Francisco had been shopping the linebacker "on and off for the last few months." Alexander's health was a catalyst for the deal.

Alexander, 26, had 30 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the 4-4 49ers this season. After signing a four-year deal worth $54 million in March of 2019, the LSU product missed half the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He has missed three games in 2020. The Alabama native made his sole Pro Bowl appearance in 2017 after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.

Demario Davis has started at the Will linebacker position for New Orleans so Alexander will likely replace either Alex Anzalone or rookie Zack Baun in that starting unit. The Saints are 5-2 and tied for the NFC South lead with Tampa Bay. The moves being made by New Orleans this year suggest that they are making one final run with veteran Drew Brees under center.

Alonso, 30, has not recorded any stats this season. In his first season with the Saints, he recorded 31 tackles and one pass deflection in 13 games. His career has also included stops with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.

