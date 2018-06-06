49ers' Reuben Foster pleads no contest to misdemeanor weapons charge, gets probation
Foster previously had domestic violence and marijuana charges dismissed
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster's recent legal travails have now come to an end. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Foster pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a misdemeanor weapons charge. Foster was sentenced to two years of probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines.
The plea comes less than two weeks after a marijuana charge against Foster was dismissed by an Alabama judge. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney told NFL.com that Foster's case was dropped because the linebacker completed "a diversion program that included education sessions and periodic drug testing."
Earlier that week, a series of domestic violence charges against Foster were dismissed by a Santa Clara County, California judge. The judge cited several reasons for dropping the charges, including but not limited to the accuser's having previously gone to jail for falsely reporting domestic violence incidents. (The accuser, Foster's ex-girlfriend Elisa Ennis, recanted her allegations in explosive testimony, when she admitted that she had made up the domestic violence allegations against Foster in order to make money.)
After the charges were dropped, 49ers GM John Lynch issued a statement:"The organization is aware the domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster were dismissed. As a result, he will have the opportunity to rejoin the team. It has been made clear to Reuben that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned. We will continue to monitor the remaining misdemeanor charge."
Even after Foster put his legal issues behind him, the NFL could still elect to punish or suspend him under the personal conduct policy. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league is still considering a multi-game suspension for Foster.
It is unknown what factors the NFL will consider in debating a possible suspension, or how those factors will be weighed. The league tends to mete out punishment on a case-by-case basis with little regard for precedent, so a wide range of results for Foster are possible.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mike Adams wants to come back as TE
Adams has lost 68 pounds as he attempts to switch positions
-
Pick Six Podcast: Dwight Clark memories
McFadden joins CBS Fantasy Writer Dave Richard to discuss the five greatest playoff catches...
-
Ryan leads 18 NFL players on Forbes list
Only the NBA had more players on the list than the NFL
-
Rodgers to 'dice up' rookie cornerbacks
Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson haven't seen a quarterback like Rodgers yet
-
Browns have to earn helmet stripes
The Browns are going through OTAs with plain orange helmets without stripes
-
Bengals set for bounceback with Dalton
It's all about protection for Andy Dalton and the Bengals