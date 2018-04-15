49ers' Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities during legal process

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster faces several charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, with a police report stating that Foster "dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times."

Foster was charged with inflicting great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon, all three of which are felonies. In addition, he was charged with misdemeanor possession of a large capacity weapon magazine. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison. Foster's bail was set at $75,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His plea hearing was delated until later this month.

While Foster is eligible to participate in offseason activities because he is not on the commissioner's exempt list, the 49ers released a statement Sunday indicating that Foster will not participate in the offseason program.

"Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities as he is tending to his legal matters," the statement read. "As previously stated, his future with the team will be determined by the information revealed during the legal process."

The 49ers previously cut cornerback Tramaine Brock when he was arrested following an alleged domestic-violence incident with his girlfriend. Foster has already been given more latitude than Brock, but it is possible that when more details become available, the 49ers will elect to cut ties in the same fashion.