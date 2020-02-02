49ers reward key offensive assistant Mike LaFleur with contract extension, per report
San Francisco is already working through their offseason to-do list
The San Francisco 49ers signed passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur to a contract extension during the postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. LaFleur, 32, is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. San Francisco has had one of the league's premier offenses this season relying on misdirection to create opportunities in the run and pass games. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had a great season distributing the football to key targets such as tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders.
LaFleur and head coach Kyle Shanahan have been linked since the former's 2014 season as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns. The Michigan native also served as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons before joining the cause of the NFC West franchise.
There seems to be some discrepancy on LaFleur's former contract. Schefter said that he was working on an expiring contract while NFL Media's Ian Rapoport suggested that the 49ers would not allow LaFleur to interview for the Browns offensive coordinator vacancy in January, which would mean that he was under contract. Shanahan also blocked Green Bay from interviewing Mike LaFleur for their offensive coordinator role on Matt LaFleur's staff in 2019. Run game coordinator Mike McDaniel and LaFleur are expected to be prominent candidates for offensive coordinator and head coaching vacancies in the coming years.
San Francisco is already rewarding members of their organization during the current Super Bowl run. Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the team plans to sign general manager John Lynch and Shanahan to contract extensions this offseason. Kittle is also being prioritized for a lucrative contract extension this offseason.
Tune in to watch Super Bowl LIV featuring several mentioned in this article Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS Sports has all of the other details for the game in one place.
