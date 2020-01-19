49ers' Richard Sherman still has grudge with Jim Harbaugh: 'The bridge was burned down'

Don't expect Richard Sherman to bury the hatchet with Jim Harbaugh any time soon. Sherman, who has been with odds with Harbaugh since the two were together at Stanford (Harbaugh coached Sherman from 2007 to 2010), still is upset with his former head coach for how things turned out during his tenure at the school.

"There is nothing to mend," Sherman said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "The bridge was burned down, torn down and built another bridge at another place. But the bridge in this particular relationship will never be rebuilt. I don't think he is interested in it, and I'm not interested in it."

Sherman was recruited by Stanford as a wide receiver, leading the team in receiving in 2007 (39 catches, 651 yards, four touchdowns) before Harbaugh switched him to defensive back. While that move turned out well for Sherman (five Pro Bowls, three First Team All-Pro selections, 35 interceptions in nine seasons), that wasn't the cause of the rift between the two.

Harbaugh and his staff had trouble dealing with Sherman's "colorful persona," suspending him for yelling at teammates during a game in 2007. Per the Mercury News, former Cardinal defensive coordinator Ron Lynn said Sherman had been acting like a "diva" and a "spoiled brat" one year during spring practice, "demanding quarterbacks throw him the ball."

The relationship was fractured long before Sherman became an All-Pro cornerback, which is why the Seattle Seahawks beating the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFC Championship Game was extra special. That was when Sherman had the game-sealing interception, which led to the famous Michael Crabtree interview with Erin Andrews.

Unless Harbaugh returns to the NFL, him and Sherman won't be crossing paths. There will be sweet revenge for Sherman if he wins a Super Bowl with the franchise Harbaugh failed to do so with when he coached the 49ers for four seasons.