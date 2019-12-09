49ers' Richard Sherman undergoes MRI on hamstring, status for Week 15 and beyond in question

Outshooting the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 was the signature win needed by the San Francisco 49ers, and the 48-46 victory was as harrowing as it was impressive, but it didn't come without a potential loss on the injury front. Richard Sherman, the veteran All-Pro and resident mood-setter on the team's secondary, suffered a hamstring injury during the game that required an MRI be done Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

The results are not a worst-case scenario, but they do put his status for the Week 15 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in doubt, with Sherman having reportedly suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Sherman will attempt to work through the injury and be available on Sunday but, given his importance to a potential playoff run in January, it's equally possible the 49ers opt to hold him out and give him time to heal.

The injury could potentially lead to a multi-week absence if both sides aren't careful.

Sherman is certainly no stranger to playing through pain should he have to, and that's where things get a bit cloudy for the 49ers, because although they're sitting at 11-2 and back atop the NFC in the race for home-field advantage; they have the Green Bay Packers hot on their heels at 10-3, and the inconsistent Falcons have shown they can beat any team on any given Sunday. The race atop the conference is hot and heavy -- it includes the Seattle Seahawks and the same Saints team the 49ers just defeated, which could all nudge Sherman back onto the field sooner than later.

That is, of course, if he's physically able and cleared by the medical staff.

Sherman leads the 49ers with three interceptions and 65 yards returned from those takeaways, along with his 53 combined tackles being fourth-most on the team. His presence and health will be paramount in a possible run to the Super Bowl, making his hamstring injury a big deal over the next few days and/or weeks.