The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a laundry list of injuries to their wide receiver room as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Brandon Aiyuk is out with an ACL injury, Jordan Watkins is dealing with an ankle injury, Jacob Cowing and Malik Turner have undisclosed injuries and Demarcus Robinson is looking at a three game suspension to start the year, pending an appeal.

The team also traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders so their options at WR are thin.

"I think it's just definitely not normal," WR Ricky Pearsall said, via NFL.com. "It's definitely different and we all know that. But that's OK. It's not always going to be the same. Life's full of adversity, life's full of different changes; it's just about how you react and what you're going to do from that."

Pearsall said instead of focusing on who they don't have, they are focusing on ways to win.

"We could sit there and be like 'OK, we're short on numbers. We're thin.' And we can complain about it or we can put our heads down and go to work," he said.

Last week, the Niners added wide receiver Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team also has veterans Robbie Chosen and Russell Gage, who suffered a knee injury during practice, but is expected to be good to go by Week 1.

"Perspective is a big thing, especially in my life," he said. "It's about the way you look at it, I think. It's a blessing to have all the guys that we do have in there right now and we're ready to roll."

The offense has other ways to move the ball, with stars like running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, but the lack of wide receivers is certainly a problem that can't be ignored.

The team's final preseason game is Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers. San Francisco kicks off their season with a divisional game in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sept. 7.