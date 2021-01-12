The New York Jets have reportedly interviewed at least 12 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, but it appears that they are in the process of narrowing their search. According to a report from NFL.com, the Jets will conduct a second interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is flying to the New York/New Jersey area to meet with the team in person.

Part of Saleh's pitch to teams during the interview process has been bringing along 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur as his offensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. LaFleur is the brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, and previously served on Kyle Shanahan-led offensive staffs in both Cleveland and Atlanta before following him to San Francisco, first as wide receivers coach and then as passing game coordinator.

Saleh's defense, though, is the main selling point for his candidacy. The 49ers improved greatly during Saleh's time as the defensive coordinator, eventually breaking through as arguably the NFL's best defense in 2019. They remained a strong defense for much of the 2020 season as well, despite dealing with injuries to star players like Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, and more. That defense is why he's considered one of the top candidates on the market this offseason, in New York and elsewhere.

The Jets are looking to replace deposed head coach Adam Gase, whose tenure ended after two seasons, during which he compiled a 9-23 record. General manager Joe Douglas, who is conducting the search, was actually hired after Gase, so this will be his first coaching hire with the organization.