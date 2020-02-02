49ers score in Super Bowl 2020: Live NFL game updates, highlights, Jimmy Garoppolo stats vs. 49ers

This one's for all the marbles, folks. The entire 2019 season comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as the world bends a football knee to their greatness. It's been a season filled with adversity for both clubs to overcome, but time and again they proved worthy of being awarded a ticket to Miami.
While you can follow all of the action in our main live blog, we'll be coming at the game from the angle of the 49ers in this space. Will their fierce defense be able to slow down Mahomes and prevent the Chiefs from hitting any big plays? Will the ground game carve up the Chiefs defense? Will Jimmy Garoppolo rise to the occasion and deliver a Super Bowl title in his first full, healthy season as 49ers starting quarterback?
Can the 49ers win their first Super Bowl in 25 years, since Steve Young's memorable run? We're about to find out. How to watch Super Bowl LIV: 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, or stream it on any connected device with fuboTV (try for free here)
Chiefs bring the blitz and the 49ers picked it up wonderfully, but the pass is incomplete to Kittle. Sailed, and looks as if maybe it was tipped. Either way, they settle for three points. Duplicitous drive, because it didn't end in a TD -- something you'll need against the Chiefs -- but it did get points on the board while eating 7:57 off the clock.
The longer Mahomes is on the sideline, the better.
Chiefs sniffed out that screen pass easily. Breeland breaks through and the swarm was on after that. Garoppolo sailed the ball just a bit, but enough to keep Samuel from having the split second to make a move against a fast defender.
More Deebo Samuel is never a bad thing. He has 39 yards already..... RUSHING. The Chiefs disrupted the flea flicker, but Samuel tucks it and shows you he's a world-class athlete.
Another key of mine just got touched on by the 49ers: Keep Mathieu guessing and get physical with him with Sanders and Samuel. The rookie is an absolute bully with the ball in his hands. Great job getting him involved early on that reverse sweep.
And there's one of the keys I mentioned earlier: Contain Mahomes in the pocket and pressure him there. Bosa did a great job of breaking up that screen pass, as the Chiefs try to defeat the pass rush with quick hits to open the game.
The 49ers need to give 200 percent effort into keeping Mecole Hardman contained in special teams. He's a returner that can flip field position on-demand, or take the top off and burst through for a game-changing touchdown if given space on the return. Beware.
That NFL 100 commercial was phenomenal. Hard to think they could top the legendary "100" commercial they debuted ahead of the season, in the famous ballroom brawl, but they might've just done it. That was great. Bravo.
That was nearly a botched coin toss by the official -- reminiscent of what happened to the Cowboys in the regular season. We should all keep an eye on these refs, because ... well... you know. Let's hope they call the cleanest game of their lives and avoid ruining what should be a fantastic matchup.
Also, the NFL needs to do away with "defer" as an option on kickoff. Please and thank you.
The 49ers win the coin toss and opt to defer. They will get the ball to start the second half. Giving the Chiefs offense as chance to go first is a huge salute to Shanahan's belief in his defense. They'll need to set the tone EARLY.
Demi Lovato is showing off the vocals we all know she has. This is an amazing rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. She's living up to those who performed before her -- including the likes of greats like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.
Any 49ers fan who didn't stand up and yell a war chant when The Rock said "The People's Tight End" during his intro for George Kittle should check their pulse. If that didn't pump you up, I don't know what will. Perfect moment there.
To say The Rock was electric with his introduction of both teams is a gross understatement. He was the entire electric company. It absolutely gave me chills.
1. Keep Patrick Mahomes in the pocket, and pressure himthere. - This is much easier said than done, but it's possible when you have the defensive front the 49ers do. By not allowing Mahomes to evade on the edges, SF can create a sealed pocket that allows for interior penetration to actually matter, and that'll be the best opportunity for sacks. If Mahomes is allowed to escape, the 49ers will then have to contend with both his legs and his arm. Keep him in the pocket and erase one of those things, giving yourself a chance of possibly (key word) leveling down the other.
2. Don't single cover Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman. - Two-safety sets are the name of the game here because Andy Reid will look to line both Hill and Hardman up with the hopes of taking the top off of the 49ers defense. If they achieve that goal even once, SF will be forced to play back and that will allow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce free reign against linebackers -- a mismatch in most occasions. If the 49ers can shrink the field, it crowds the second level, and makes it difficult for the high-flying Chiefs to spread their wings.
3. Force Tyrann Mathieu to decide. - While Emmanuel Sanders has shown he can take over games, it's lately been rookie Deebo Samuel doing the heavy lifting. Mathieu can play all over the field and change the game, but he can't be everywhere at once. Jimmy Garoppolo needs to spread the ball around early to establish every target -- especially George Kittle -- and make it inconsequential where Mathieu lines up, and getting physical with him simply has to happen. Negating Mathei can also be done by effectively running the ball (for obvious reasons) which also sets up the play-action pass, forcing him to decide if he'll crash down to help the run or play back for a pass. The name of the game here is: confuse the honey badger.