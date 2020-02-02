49ers score in Super Bowl 2020: Live NFL game updates, highlights, Jimmy Garoppolo stats vs. 49ers

This one's for all the marbles, folks. The entire 2019 season comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as the world bends a football knee to their greatness. It's been a season filled with adversity for both clubs to overcome, but time and again they proved worthy of being awarded a ticket to Miami.

While you can follow all of the action in our main live blog, we'll be coming at the game from the angle of the 49ers in this space. Will their fierce defense be able to slow down Mahomes and prevent the Chiefs from hitting any big plays? Will the ground game carve up the Chiefs defense? Will Jimmy Garoppolo rise to the occasion and deliver a Super Bowl title in his first full, healthy season as 49ers starting quarterback?

Can the 49ers win their first Super Bowl in 25 years, since Steve Young's memorable run? We're about to find out. How to watch Super Bowl LIV: 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, or stream it on any connected device with fuboTV (try for free here)