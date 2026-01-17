A divisional rivalry will, fittingly, resume in the 2026 NFL divisional round as the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) on Saturday. These teams both began and ended the regular season versus one another with the Niners winning at Seattle in Week 1, while the Seahawks won at San Fran in Week 18. The latter contest notched the No. 1 seed in the 2026 NFL playoffs for the Seahawks in the NFC as they are coming off a bye. The Niners, meanwhile, are coming off a 23-19 road upset of Philadelphia in a Sunday Wild Card matchup. Sam Darnold (oblique) is listed as questionable for Seattle, but told reporters he expects to play.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The Niners have won four straight road games versus Seattle, while the franchises have split their two playoff meetings. The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, make sure to check out the NFL playoff predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. He is 19-4 (+1460) on his last 23 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco.

Now, Roberts has set his sights on Seahawks vs. 49ers and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for 49ers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread Seattle -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under 45.5 points Seahawks vs. 49ers money line Seattle -345, San Francisco +275 Seahawks vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have gone into Seattle and walked out with victories in each of their last four trips, including Week 1 of this season. The Niners also covered in that contest, and Seattle has lost versus the spread in each of its last two home games as the Seahawks are 8-1 ATS on the road but just 4-4 ATS at home. The 49ers have a top 10 offense in both points scored and total yards, and they rank No. 1 in the all-critical third-down offense. They also have the turnover differential edge over Seattle, as the Seahawks' 28 giveaways were the second-most in the regular season. San Fran can also rely on proven postseason performer like Brock Purdy, who is 5-1 in postseason games he's started and finished, while Darnold had two turnovers and lost in his lone playoff game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Of the three previous times that Seattle earned a No. 1 seed, it advanced to the Super Bowl each time. That will bring it confidence, as will defeating San Francisco, 13-3, when it last took the field in Week 18. That tied for the fewest points by the Niners since Kyle Shanahan's debut season in 2017, and now San Fran will have to adjust to life without George Kittle (Achilles) while facing Seattle's No. 1 scoring defense. Additionally, the NFL schedule makers didn't do San Francisco any favors with giving it a short week after a Sunday Wild Card game on the other coast in Philadelphia. Teams are 5-10 in the playoffs since 2002 with a short week versus a team coming off a bye, and the Seahawks franchise is 10-1 over its last 11 home postseason games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Seahawks picks

Roberts has analyzed Seahawks vs. 49ers from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins 49ers vs. Seahawks, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 19-4 on his last 23 San Francisco 49ers picks, and find out.