Division rivals square off with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Seattle Seahawks in a 2026 NFL divisional round matchup on Saturday. San Francisco advanced with a 23-19 Wild Card Weekend win at Philadelphia, while Seattle is coming off a bye after earning the NFC's top seed. The 49ers (12-5), who were the sixth seed after tying for second in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, are 8-2 on the road this year. The Seahawks (14-3), who won their first NFC West title since 2020, are 6-2 on their home field this season.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 32-24, but the Niners have won seven of the last nine meetings. The teams have split two postseason matchups. The Seahawks are 7-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Seahawks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread Seattle -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Seahawks over/under 45 points 49ers vs. Seahawks money line Seattle -352, San Francisco +279 49ers vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Eighth-year veteran Sam Darnold helps power the Seattle offense. In 17 games, he has completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and a 99.1 rating. In a 13-3 win over the 49ers on Jan. 3, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards. In a 38-37 come-from-behind overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18, he completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

His top target is third-year veteran wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 17 games, he caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards (15.1 average) and 10 touchdowns. He had 27 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 63, with 528 yards after the catch and 79 first-down conversions. In two games against San Francisco this season, he caught 15 passes for 208 yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

Fourth-year veteran quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off a solid performance in the Wild Card win over Philadelphia. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. In nine regular-season games this year, he completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 100.5 rating. He also carried 33 times for 147 yards (4.5 average) and three scores.

Veteran Christian McCaffrey was San Francisco's leading rusher and receiver during the regular season. In 17 games, he carried 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 102 receptions for 924 yards (9.1 average) and seven touchdowns with seven explosive plays, including a long of 39, with 720 yards after the catch and 49 first-down conversions. In the Wild Card win at Philadelphia, he carried 15 times for 48 yards (3.2 average) and had six receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

