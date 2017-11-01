49ers' Shanahan won't guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play this year

After pulling off one of the most shocking trades in recent NFL history this week, it appears that the 49ers haven't decided what they're going to do with Jimmy Garoppolo yet.

At 0-8, the team is in the middle of a lost season and it appears that coach Kyle Shanahan is still trying to decide whether it makes sense to put Garoppolo on the field this year. In his first press conference since acquiring Garoppolo, Shanahan said the former Patriots quarterback might play this week, but he also said there's a chance that Garoppolo won't play at all this year.

"I have no certainty what we'll do," Shanahan said. "That's why I'm taking it one day at a time. I can't promise you guys that he won't play this week, I can't promise you guys that he will play this year."

The 49ers coach said he wants to make sure Garoppolo learns the playbook before he tosses him to the wolves.

"I'm not going to put someone out there who I don't think has a chance to be successful and that starts with the playbook," Shanahan said. "That starts with understanding the plays that you're calling, how to communicate to the other 10 guys to actually know where people are when you say it."

Shanahan sees Garoppolo as the quarterback of the future in San Francisco, which might be why he's still uncertain about whether or not to play him this season. The 49ers lost their best offensive lineman -- left tackle Joe Staley -- to an injury in Week 8, and if Garoppolo were to play without knowing the playbook, he'd likely turn into a sitting duck behind the 49ers' offensive line.

One thing that Shanahan did make sure to note during his press conference is that Garoppolo wasn't brought in to save the 2017 season.

"I know that we have a guy that we're excited about and I know has the ability to really help us and help this team in the future," Shanahan said. "We didn't do this to just save this year, we did this because we fell this will improve our team and our organization."

Sitting on the bench for the final few weeks of the season could actually benefit Garoppolo. The 49ers don't have much offensive talent and if Garoppolo were to start, there's a chance he could struggle, which would drive down his value as he heads into free agency in 2018. Garoppolo's definitely going to get a huge contract this offseason no matter what, but he might be able to do more for his value by not playing.

If Shanahan decides to keep Garoppolo on the bench, that means the 49ers will be moving forward with rookie C.J. Beathard at quarterback. Beathard has started two games this season and the 49ers have been blown out of both -- a 40-10 loss to the Cowboys in Week 7 and a 33-10 loss to the Eagles in Week 8.

On the other hand, if Shanahan wants to get Garoppolo on the field this year, it might make sense to do it after the 49ers' bye, which comes in Week 11. If Shanahan went that route, that would give Garoppolo nearly a month to learn the offense before the 49ers come out of their bye with a Nov. 26 game against the Seahawks.