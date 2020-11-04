A recent positive COVID-19 test by Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon did not disrupt the team's plans to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, even with two other Packers players ordered to quarantine because of close contact with Dillon. Now, however, the Packers could be forced to adjust their Week 9 schedule because of a COVID-19 issue with their opponent. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers have shut down their facility amid their own COVID test results, potentially putting Thursday's game in jeopardy.

All of the Niners' remaining preparations for this week's home game will be conducted virtually, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and contact tracing regarding an apparent positive COVID case is already underway. It's too early to say whether Thursday night's game will actually be postponed, Garafolo added, with Schefter noting that Wednesday's shutdown is "precautionary" and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicating the game currently remains on the schedule. But it's fair to say the matchup is worth monitoring, especially in the event San Francisco discovers that multiple players or staff have tested positive. As of now, the expectation is that the game will still be played as scheduled.

It's certainly not impossible San Francisco could still host the Packers. Several teams have temporarily closed facilities in the days leading up to games and still ended up playing them as scheduled this season, including the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. Some of those cases involved false positives, however, so Thursday night's NFC showdown is almost entirely dependent on what further testing and contact tracing reveals inside the 49ers' building.