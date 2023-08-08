San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an adductor strain that will sideline him for "at least probably a week," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, so the team worked out four running backs: Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols and Jason Huntley, per ESPN. On Tuesday, they signed one of them.

Per the team, the 49ers have signed McNichols to a one-year deal and waived running back Ronald Awatt. McNichols was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State, but he played his first professional game with the 49ers that same year. McNichols has spent time on numerous practice squads, but has played in NFL games for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. In 34 total contests, he has recorded 659 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns.

McNichols played in 30 games for the Titans from 2020-21, and rushed for 360 yards and one touchdown. He spent last preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, and the regular season with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their practice squad.

In addition to Mitchell and McNichols, the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey Tyrion Davis-Price, Khalan Laborn and Jordan Mason listed on roster at running back.