After four years in Philadelphia, Nate Sudfeld is heading to the West Coast. The 49ers signed the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old spent his rookie season in Washington before he was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in September of 2017. He made his NFL regular season debut in Week 17 of that season, going 19 of 23 in the Eagles' shutout loss to the Cowboys. Sudfeld then watched as Nick Foles led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Sudfeld would attempt just 15 regular season passes during his final three years in Philadelphia. He was controversially put into the Eagles' Week 17 game against Washington after Jalen Hurts cut Philadelphia's lead to three points entering the fourth quarter. Facing one of the NFL's emerging defensive units, Sudfeld completed just five of 12 passes for 32 yards. He also threw an interception in the Eagles' 17-14 loss. The game was the last on the sideline for former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who was fired shortly after the 2020 season.

Sudfeld joins a 49ers quarterback room that currently includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and Josh Rosen. San Francisco is expected to select a quarterback in the 2021 draft after moving up from the No. 12 to the No. 3 overall pick. Two of our four CBS Sports NFL draft experts have the 49ers selecting former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, while our other two experts have the 49ers taking former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

While the 49ers' brass has publicly expressed their plan to keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season, San Francisco would reportedly trade the veteran quarterback for a first-round pick. But with the Patriots having recently re-signed Cam Newton, it appears that Garoppolo will likely remain in San Francisco for the upcoming season.