The widely expected move finally came to fruition, as the San Francisco 49ers agreed to sign wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a one-year deal, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. NFL Media reports the contract is worth up to $5 million.

The New England Patriots released the 30-year old Bourne last month. He has been viewed as a target for San Francisco for weeks now. Bourne began his NFL career with the 49ers in 2017 after going undrafted out of Eastern Washington, and coach Kyle Shanahan even commented on the possibility of signing him following the 49ers' 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

"I know he hasn't signed with one, so I know it's a possibility we can get him," Shanahan said. "I know we're still trying. Hopefully that can work out."

The 49ers were in the market for a new weapon with injuries suffered at wide receiver and tight end. George Kittle and Jauan Jennings are undergoing MRIs after exiting Week 1 early due to hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively, while Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready to suit up after tearing his ACL last October.

Bourne spent the last four seasons in New England, and had a career year in 2021 with 800 yards receiving and five touchdowns. In 58 games played with San Francisco, Bourne caught 137 passes for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a member of the 2019 NFC Championship team, and caught two passes for 42 yards in Super Bowl LIV.