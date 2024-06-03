The San Francisco 49ers have gotten some much-needed depth at tight behind behind George Kittle. The team is signing longtime Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, according to NFL Media. Thomas has been available since Washington released him in March.

Thomas, 32, is coming off his best season since 2020. He caught 55 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas played an integral role in the Commanders' surprising NFC East title run back in 2020. He has 219 receptions for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns while playing for the Cardinals, Bills and Commanders.

Logan Thomas WAS • TE • #82 TAR 78 REC 55 REC YDs 496 REC TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

As noted above, Thomas provides valuable depth behind Kittle, who last year was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time over the past six years. Brayden Willis, a 2023 seventh-round pick who is currently just behind Kittle on the projected depth chart, did not catch a pass during his rookie season. The same can be said of fellow second-year tight end Cameron Latu, who was a third-round pick in last year's draft.

Thomas will also bring some, albeit little, playoff experience with him to San Francisco. He's made two starts while appearing in three playoff games. Against the Buccaneers in the 2020 wild-card round, Thomas caught five passes for 74 yards as the Commanders remained in striking distance of the eventual Super Bowl champs.