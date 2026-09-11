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🦘 Five things to know Friday

✅ Do not miss this: Week 1 NFL picks

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The first two games of the NFL season reminded us to expect the unexpected in Week 1. The Seahawks' fourth-quarter comeback on Wednesday and the 49ers' surprising blowout of the Rams were proof that preseason projections are only worth so much. That's why we're putting a handful of favorites on upset alert (shoutout to our Tyler Sullivan for nailing his 49ers-Rams prediction).

Pick the winners of this week's games at your own risk. There will be more surprises. That did not stop our Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin from going head-to-head with their picks, though.

Both of them foresee the Texans defeating the Bills despite entering the game as home underdogs. History suggests they are on the right side, since Josh Allen is 0-4 in his last four trips to Reliant Stadium.

Dajani: Texans 23, Bills 21

Texans 23, Bills 21 Dubin: Texans 20, Bills 17

But they don't see eye-to-eye on every game. Dajani foresees the Vikings beating the Packers by a touchdown. Dubin? He's got Green Bay winning on the road, even without Josh Jacobs (who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and awaits a potential suspension).

Dubin: "I'm pretty lukewarm on both of these teams this year, but I like Green Bay's chances to get off to a hot start offensively in this matchup. This is going to need to be Brian Flores' best coaching job in recent memory, because the defensive personnel on hand is not what it once was."

⚾ Final MLB Rookie Rankings of 2026

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Year 1 in the majors is almost in the books for the 2026 rookie class, and what a season it was for the young stars. This might be an all-time great crop of first-year standouts. Kevin McGonigle. Parker Messick. JJ Wetherholt. These are legitimately elite players regardless of age. They are also the top three honorees in our final MLB Rookie Rankings of the season.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this class is its depth. To put it into perspective, here are the three guys who just barely made the cut:

8. Tristan Peters, White Sox

9. Payton Tolle, Red Sox

10. TJ Rumfield, Rockies

Believe it or not, there are 10 more impressive rookies than Munetaka Murakami. If 31 home runs does not get you into the rankings, then you know you are part of a loaded rookie class. A few others who just missed out: Sam Antonacci, Samuel Basallo and Travis Bazzana.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Marseille at Rennes, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

🎾 US Open: Zverev vs. Khachano, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Norfolk State at No. 25 Virginia, 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

🏈 Villanova at No. 24 Louisville, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🎾 US Open: Tiafoe vs. Shelton, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Phillies at Braves or Dodgers at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Reds at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 No. 23 Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Pride at Current, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on Apple TV

Saturday

⚽ Frosinone at Genoa, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Hull City at Chelsea, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ AC Milan at Lazio, noon on Paramount+

🏈 Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M, noon on ABC

🏈 Howard at No. 5 Indiana, noon on Big Ten Network

🏈 No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan, noon on Fox

🏈 No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State, noon on ESPN

🏈 Western Kentucky at No. 2 Georgia, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

⚾ Mets at Yankees or Rockies at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🤼 Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado, 2 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 World Cup: United States vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Arsenal at Sunderland, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Mississippi State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Rice at No. 3 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Arizona at No. 15 BYU, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🎾 US Open: Women's final, 4 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Royals at Red Sox or Guardians at Twins, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Courage at Wave, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 No. 18 Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Reds at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ White Sox at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Phillies at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 No. 13 Texas Tech at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Louisiana Tech at No. 8 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Plus

🏈 No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Nashville at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Timbers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Royals at Dash, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ NYCFC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Arkansas at No. 20 Utah, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Dynamo at Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Brighton & Hove Albion at Coventry City, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Manchester City at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. on Peacock

🏈 Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Legacy at Spirit, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Astros at Rays or Royals at Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Mets at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Braves, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 World Cup final, 2 p.m. on TNT

🎾 US Open: Men's final, 2 p.m. on ABC

🏁 NASCAR at St. Louis, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Atlético Madrid at Real Sociedad, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Rangers at Diamondbacks or Mariners at Athletics, 4:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Revolution at Fire, 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Stars at Thorns, 7 p.m. on Roku

⚾ Padres at Giants, 7:20 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🥊 WBC welterweight title: Garcia vs. Benn, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Union at San Diego, 9 p.m. on Apple TV