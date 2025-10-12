All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered what appeared to be a gruesome foot injury. Warner's injury occurred midway through the first quarter as he and a teammate converged on a running play.

As safety Ji'Ayir Brown swung round while tackling Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Brown rolled into Warner's right leg, pinning his foot under and twisting it at a bad angle. Warner remained down after the play before a cart took him off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

Should Warner be lost for an extended period of time, it would mark yet another devastating injury for a 49ers team that already lost a number of star players to injury this season. Entering Sunday, the 49ers had already been making do in regards to injury, going 4-1 despite injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Losing Warner in particular would be a massive blow to the 49ers' defense, as he has been one of the best inside linebackers in all of pro football since entering the league in 2018. Warner has earned four Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors each, including each of the last three years in a row.