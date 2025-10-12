All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a broken, dislocated right ankle midway through the first quarter. The injury will necessitate surgery and end Warner's season.

Warner's injury occurred when he and teammate, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, converged while defending a running play. As Brown swung round while tackling Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Brown rolled into Warner's right leg, pinning his foot under and twisting it at a bad angle. Warner remained down after the play before a cart took him off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

Speaking to reporters after the 49ers' 30-19 loss, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Warner had broken and dislocated his ankle. As a result of the injury and subsequent surgery, Warner will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Warner's loss marks yet another devastating blow to the 49ers, who have already lost a number of star players including two of their best on defense. Warner's injury comes three weeks after defensive end Nick Bosa, another pillar of San Francisco's defense, was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 3. The 49ers are also dealing with injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk among others.

Warner has been one of the best inside linebackers in all of pro football since entering the league in 2018. Warner has earned four Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors each, including each of the last three years in a row. He had also been remarkably durable to this point in his career, having missed only a single game during the 2021 season out of a possible 117 since being drafted by the 49ers.