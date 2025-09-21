San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa suffered a knee injury in the first half of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and he is questionable to return.

The Fox broadcast showed Bosa laying on his back on the sideline being attended to by trainers before he got up and went to the blue medical tent. TV cameras also captured images of Bosa giving someone in the crowd a thumbs down. He then walked to the locker room with trainers.

Bosa recorded a sack in each of the 49ers' first two games of the season, to go along with 15 combined tackles and one forced fumble. He recorded one tackle vs. the Cardinals before exiting the contest.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, and has recorded 64.5 sacks to go along with 91 tackles for loss in 84 career games played. Bosa led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss in 2021, then came right back the next season and led the league in sacks with 18.5 in 2022.