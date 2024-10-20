San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury right before halftime of their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. After catching a pass for a gain of 15 yards, Aiyuk was crunched between Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie. He remained on the turf for a short time while being attended to by trainers.

Aiyuk eventually got up and limped off the field under his own power, but he was carted to the locker room at halftime. The 49ers officially ruled him out at the start of the second half.

Aiyuk caught two passes for 23 yards before suffering his injury. The All-Pro pass catcher was a major headline this offseason, as he orchestrated a holdout before ultimately signing a new four-year, $120 million contract with San Francisco.

Aiyuk has recorded 23 receptions for 351 yards and zero touchdowns in the first six games of the season.