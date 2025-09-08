The San Francisco 49ers were able to steal a 17-13 season-opening victory on the road against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but questions remain about their weapons.

Tight end George Kittle exited the game in the first half due to a hamstring issue, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings left in the second half due to a shoulder injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not have an update for reporters in his postgame press conference, instead saying both players will undergo MRIs.

Brock Purdy's arsenal was on shaky ground entering this matchup. Brandon Aiyuk is not ready to play after tearing his ACL last year, Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable due to a calf injury, but did play, and Jordan Watkins was inactive with an ankle injury.

Ricky Pearsall led the 49ers on Sunday with 108 yards on four catches, McCaffrey caught nine passes for 73 yards and backup tight end Jake Tonges stepped up to catch the game-winning 4-yard touchdown with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 49ers did enough to win on Sunday despite two missed field goals from Jake Moody. But San Francisco could be looking at some available options depending on what medical tests reveal regarding Kittle and Jennings.

One potential option for the 49ers to go out and sign is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The 30-year-old pass-catcher was released by the New England Patriots last month after four seasons spent in Foxborough, and is still looking for his next NFL home.

Bourne started his NFL career with the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted player out of Eastern Washington. In 58 games played with San Francisco, he caught 137 passes for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I know he hasn't signed with one, so I know it's a possibility we can get him," Shanahan said on Sunday. "I know we're still trying. Hopefully that can work out."

The 49ers will hit the road again in Week 2, and travel to New Orleans for a date with the Saints.