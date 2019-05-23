49ers' starting safety could miss months after reportedly suffering serious injury at OTAs

The first week of organized training activities has slowly gone from bad to worse for the San Francisco 49ers.

Two days after watching Nick Bosa strain his hamstring during an OTA session, the 49ers are now dealing with a much more serious injury. According to NFL.com, Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone during the team's OTA session on Thursday. The injury apparently happened while Ward was diving for a ball.

According to The Athletic, Ward was working as the first-team safety when he was injured Thursday.

One thing that's not yet clear is how much time Ward will miss due to the injury. With a broken collarbone, recovery can generally take anywhere from six weeks to four months, depending on how severe the injury is, according to the Mayo Clinic. If Ward's injury doesn't require surgery, then his recovery time would be on the shorter end of the spectrum. On the other hand, if he does require surgery, there's a chance he could be out three to four months. Either way, he's done for the foreseeable future and likely won't be back on the field until training camp.

The safety has been with the 49ers since 2014, and he's had some serious trouble staying healthy. Ward has been placed on injured reserve during four of his five seasons with the team. The former first-rounder broke his foot in 2014, broke his collarbone in 2016 and then fractured his forearm in both 2017 and 2018. Ward has started 31 games for the 49ers since his rookie year, including seven starts last season, but he's also missed a total of 29 game due to injury.

After Ward's contract expired following the 2018 season, the 49ers could have let him walk, but they decided to sign him to a one-year deal, despite his injury history.

"We know how good of a player Jimmie is," coach Kyle Shanahan said in April. "There is always a risk with his injury history. The injuries he's had the two years we've been here I think have been pretty freak accidents, breaking his wrist and things like that. So, we got a good player. Hopefully he'll be able to stay healthy."

Ward's injury came less than 48 hours after Bosa strained his hamstring. Although Bosa's injury wasn't as serious, the team has announced that they don't expect their rookie pass rusher to practice again until training camp.