The San Francisco 49ers' final injury report heading into Super Bowl LVIII only consists of one player carrying an injury designation, an excellent sign for a team looking for their first NFL championship in 29 years. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) is the only player on the 49ers' injury report up in the air for Sunday as he's listed as questionable.

Davis has played just 54 defensive snaps for the 49ers all season, and none in the postseason. He could be listed as a game-day inactive come Sunday, even though he was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

Things certainly changed from the 49ers' initial injury report on Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were limited during the team's first practice of the week. They were elevated to full participants by Friday and not given an injury designation.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder), who were both limited practice participants all of last week, were limited on Wednesday. They were also full participants by Friday.

The 49ers are one win away from winning the franchise's sixth Super Bowl and first since the 1994 season. It's been a long road for San Francisco, who are hoping to put years of disappointing playoff finishes behind them by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, who edged them in Super Bowl LIV four years ago.

Entering Super Bowl Sunday, the 49ers are relatively healthy.