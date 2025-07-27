The San Francisco 49ers held their breath toward the end of practice on Sunday when defensive lineman Tarron Jackson collapsed on the field, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Jackson was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The 27-year-old Jackson absorbed a block in 11-on-11 play, and he went to the ground. Trainers rushed in to help him as he was motionless on the field. Jackson was placed on the stretcher, taken off the field and transported to a local hospital in an ambulance for further medical care.

The 49ers finished the rest of practice, and coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on Jackson's condition when speaking to reporters.

"Just letting you guys know he's conscious inside," Shanahan said. "Communicating with us and can feel all his extremities. They're taking him down to Stanford now just for further testing. Hopefully, we've cleared the real scary stuff and we'll get some good news on his neck."

Running back Christian McCaffrey said it was a stark reminder of the risks players take when they step onto the field, even at practice.

"It's never good," McCaffrey said. "You just gotta pray for the best in situations like that. It's definitely a reminder not to take any day for granted. It's a non-padded practice, and dudes are getting carted off. It's a serious sport, and just pray for the best for him."

Jackson, a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, has played in 24 games and recorded 18 tackles and one sack in his pro career. Last season, Jackson played two games for the Carolina Panthers but spent most of the year on practice squads in Carolina and Philadelphia.

The 49ers signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract in January, and he's battling for a spot on the roster this fall.