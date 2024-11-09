The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is back: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) will be activated off of injured reserve on Saturday. That will allow him to make his 2024 season debut on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We'll take him off IR tomorrow, and then he'll be good to go," Shanahan said on Friday. "Unless something crazy happens on this plane ride, he should be good to go tomorrow once he gets off IR."

McCaffrey, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) and scrimmage yards (2,023) while co-leading the league in scrimmage touchdowns (21) last season, is feeling great and ready to rumble come Sunday afternoon.

"The last eight weeks were extremely unfortunate," McCaffrey said, via NBC Sports Bay Area, on Friday. "For me, it's very tough being injured. It's tough physically, mentally, emotionally, especially when it's just not how you planned it. It wasn't expected. Some stuff just went wrong, but I'm feeling great now. Ready to go."

His recovery got so dire at one point that he went to Germany to seek out alternative treatments for his injury, something he declined to delve into detail on when asked.

"I keep all that stuff private," McCaffrey said. "When you're on IR and you're hurt, you'll do anything to come back. So, I'm feeling good now. That's all that matters."

When he finally returned to practice Monday, McCaffrey felt overrun with gratitude.

"It can be dark sometimes and especially with something like that that you feel like it's having to watch games, you're physically in pain," McCaffrey said. "A lot goes into this. I think about football every day of my life. It consumes about 98% of my life, and so when it doesn't go right, it can be very tough. But all I know is it makes you realize how blessed and fortunate you are to play when you are on that field."

The 49ers, who are 4-4 this season without him, could take a big leap now that McCaffrey is back. They are 22-5 with CMC in the lineup since trading for him in 2022, and they have outscored their opponents by an average of 12.4 points per game when he suits up.