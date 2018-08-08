49ers to honor late Dwight Clark and 'The Catch' with helmet decal, statue outside stadium

Former San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark -- the receiver who famously made "The Catch" -- passed away earlier this summer after battling ALS. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the 49ers have announced plans to honor Clark this season.

On Tuesday, 49ers team president Al Guido declared that August 7th (8/7, for Clark's jersey No. 87) would be Dwight Clark Day -- a date on which the team would honor Clark every year. This year, the team revealed plans to honor Clark in several ways throughout the course of the upcoming season.

One of the ways in which the 49ers will remember Clark is with a helmet decal for the entirety of the season. That decal will feature Clark's No. 87 and a silhouette of "The Catch" -- the game-winning touchdown grab that Clark made with his fingertips in the 1982 NFC Championship game, which propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl title.

Here's a look at the helmet decal the 49ers will wear this season to pay tribute to Dwight Clark and "The Catch."

Clark and "The Catch" will also be immortalized with a statue outside of Levi's Stadium. That statue will be paired with a statue of Joe Montana, who threw the game-winning pass, and will be unveiled during the team's October 21st game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The details of the statues are pretty neat.

The 350-pound statues of Dwight Clark and Joe Montana will be placed exactly 23 yards apart, just as the two 49ers were during the famous play. The representation of Clark, with his hands outstretched, will extend 11 feet in the air.

During that game, the 49ers will also place an "87" field marking in the north end zone commemorating the spot where Clark made "The Catch". The team received special permission from the NFL for the commemorative gesture.

Clark was just 61 years old when he passed in June. He played nine seasons with the 49ers from 1979-1987, winning two Super Bowls in the process. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler. The 49ers retired his number in 1988, and he later went on to serve as a team executive before becoming the general manager and director of football operations for the Cleveland Browns from 1999–2002.