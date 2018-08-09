49ers to pause concession sales, fans entering Levi's Stadium during playing of national anthem
The NFL's anthem policy might be on hold but the 49ers are taking their own steps to make sure everyone honors the flag
In May, shortly after the NFL announced its controversial new anthem policy, 49ers CEO Jed York announced that he abstained from voting in part because he wanted to hear more from the players. He added that the team might halt concession sales during home games during the playing of the national anthem.
The 49ers have taken it a step further, according to venuesnow.com. In addition to concession sales, other aspects of stadium operations -- including purchases in the team store and entering the stadium -- will be stopped during the playing of the anthem.
The move affects all general concessions and premium dining spaces at Levi's Stadium, plus the team store and other merchandise stands. It extends to all ticket holders going through security and scanning their tickets to enter the stadium and fans headed to their seats after passing through the gates.
They'll all have to wait until the anthem is completed, officials said.
To alert fans of the move, the digital menu boards at concession stands, as part of upgrades this season, will be pre-programmed to display a message that says, in effect, "Please pardon the interruption of service while we honor America."
This development comes weeks after the NFL decided to hit pause on the anthem policy, which had been widely criticized for, among other things, unilaterally deciding the new policy without consulting the players or the NFLPA.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear days after the NFL backtracked on the policy that he expects his players to stand for the national anthem and not remain in the locker room, which was an option under the original rule. Jones, who was reportedly told by the league to not discuss the anthem policy publicly, was criticized recently for wearing a hat and talking to his son while the anthem was being played. As CBSSports.com's John Breech notes, while that's not a crime U.S. Code asks that you remove your hat before the anthem is played.
Perhaps the 49ers can include that in stadium-wide messaging to fans.
"What we're looking for is an organic movement to kind of get back to where we were at one time," a 49ers executive told venuesnow. "We're asking you to take a moment to be respectful and honor America."
