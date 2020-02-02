49ers to prioritize George Kittle contract extension expected to make him highest-paid tight end, per report
George Kittle is about hit his payday with San Francisco
George Kittle is spending his Sunday playing in Super Bowl LIV, but the All-Pro tight end's focus will swiftly move towards a potential record-breaking contract extension as soon as this game goes final. As Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are making it a "priority" to extend Kittle and negotiations are said to be on the horizon, possibly as soon as after the Super Bowl.
Not only will the 49ers look to lock Kittle up, but, as Garafolo reports, they want to make him the highest-paid tight end in the entire NFL. Elite tight end money is around $10 million per season, but Garafolo notes that Kittle is set to "blow the lid off that" and it wouldn't be surprising if the negotiation has "$13 million as the floor."
Kittle has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is currently on the books to make $735,000 in base salary in 2020. So far in his career, the tight end has only made a little over $1.9 million, so this pay bump would be rather significant. The 26-year-old tight end has earned it, however, as he's put together two Pro Bowl seasons and a First-Team All Pro campaign (2019) since being drafted by San Fran in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa.
This past year was unquestionably his best in the NFL. Kittle led the Niners in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053) this season while being tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (5). He's also just the second tight end in NFL history (Kellen Winslow Sr.) to have two thousand-plus yard receiving seasons in his first three years in the league. Kittle also finished the 2019 season with the highest overall grade (95.0) ever handed out by Pro Football Focus for a tight end.
All that now equals out to what is poised to be one heck of a raise.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to play Super Bowl LIV squares
If you're going to be playing Super Bowl squares on Sunday, check this out
-
Super Bowl expert picks, props and more
Who will win Super Bowl LIV? The CBS Sports staff weighs in with their picks
-
49ers vs Chiefs: Super Bowl expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers and Chiefs.
-
Every Super Bowl result, MVP ever
Here's a look at who won the previous 53 Super Bowls
-
Weirdest Super Bowl halftime moments
The Super Bowl halftime show is a weird and wild place
-
Agent's Take: How Mahomes deal may look
When he signs an extension, Mahomes could have 'basketball money' on the horizon
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage of the lead up to Super Bowl LIV as Kansas City and San Francisco battle for...
-
49ers live updates for Super Bowl LIV
Instant highlights and analysis from Super Bowl Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game