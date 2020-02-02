49ers to prioritize George Kittle contract extension expected to make him highest-paid tight end, per report

George Kittle is spending his Sunday playing in Super Bowl LIV, but the All-Pro tight end's focus will swiftly move towards a potential record-breaking contract extension as soon as this game goes final. As Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are making it a "priority" to extend Kittle and negotiations are said to be on the horizon, possibly as soon as after the Super Bowl.

Not only will the 49ers look to lock Kittle up, but, as Garafolo reports, they want to make him the highest-paid tight end in the entire NFL. Elite tight end money is around $10 million per season, but Garafolo notes that Kittle is set to "blow the lid off that" and it wouldn't be surprising if the negotiation has "$13 million as the floor."

Kittle has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is currently on the books to make $735,000 in base salary in 2020. So far in his career, the tight end has only made a little over $1.9 million, so this pay bump would be rather significant. The 26-year-old tight end has earned it, however, as he's put together two Pro Bowl seasons and a First-Team All Pro campaign (2019) since being drafted by San Fran in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

This past year was unquestionably his best in the NFL. Kittle led the Niners in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053) this season while being tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (5). He's also just the second tight end in NFL history (Kellen Winslow Sr.) to have two thousand-plus yard receiving seasons in his first three years in the league. Kittle also finished the 2019 season with the highest overall grade (95.0) ever handed out by Pro Football Focus for a tight end.

All that now equals out to what is poised to be one heck of a raise.